‘DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev Poses With His Two ‘Biggest Achievements’ In Tender New Snap

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev posed for a snap with two of his greatest achievements in life. He cradled one in each arm. On his left side was his adorable son Matteo and on his right, the glittery mirrorball he was awarded for winning Season 29 of the ABC reality competition dance series.

The photo appeared to have been taken in the home he shares with Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, Artem’s fiance. Their son Matteo was born in July of this year.

In the adorable image, Artem wore a dark-toned denim shirt and coordinating pants. He topped his outfit with a fuzzy black cardigan. He held Matteo in his arm. The infant was breathtaking in a cream-colored, long-sleeved shirt that appeared to have a graphic of suspenders printed atop it. That was paired with brown pants, orange and brown socks, and a bow tie. Matteo’s long, light brown hair was brushed neatly atop his head, with one piece of hair artfully constructed to stick up.

Artem had a big smile on his face. He stood in front of an area that featured carpeted stairs that led upstairs, a white painted wall, and a wooden door.

Fans of the dancer continued to share in his joy at winning a mirrorball after a career on the series that never placed him in the top spot until winning with former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In fact, Kaitlyn was one of the first to comment on the sweet photograph. She said that Matteo knew that Artem won that mirrorball for him.

Emma Slater, who competed alongside her friend this season as a pro, said that she loved the infant’s outfit and called him a “cutie.”

Lindsay Arnold, who sat out this season as she just gave birth to her first daughter Sage, said that Artem and Nikki created the cutest baby ever.

“Congratulations! What a year! Nikki and your beautiful child and the Mirror Ball Trophy!” claimed one Instagram fan.

“This right here is why I voted and voted!” penned a second viewer of the ABC series.

“Loveeee. How stinking cute is Teo,” wrote a third follower.

“Congrats. Your son is so adorable and you deserved the win. Your choreography was fire,” remarked a fourth fan.

Prior to his first glittering trophy, Artem’s highest position throughout his time on DWTS had been 6th place. He achieved that alongside Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and Olympian Nancy Kerrigan in Seasons 19 and 24. He also placed 7th with his current fiancée, former pro wrestler Nikki Bella, and 8th with singer Patti LaBelle and Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.