Emma Slater Grateful For ‘DWTS’ Family & Alfonso Ribeiro As They Gather Together For Group Snap

Emma Slater gathered with her Dancing with the Stars family for a photo taken at Alfonso Ribeiro’s home as they gave thanks for their friendship and good food. She stood alongside her husband Sasha Farber as they posed with their longtime pals. The Thanksgiving snap was a way to honor their friendship and for Emma to express her gratitude for her many blessings as 2020 winds down.

In the snap was from left to right, Alfonso, his wife Angela, their children AJ, Anders and Ava, Sasha, Emma, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, the couple’s son Shai, and Keo Motsepe.

Emma thanked Alfonso and his wife for their hospitality in the caption and called them family. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and current America’s Funniest Home Videos host competed alongside Witney Carson in Season 19 of the series. The couple won a mirrorball trophy. He has become a part of the DWTS clan ever since and took over for former host Tom Bergeron on several occasions as needed to helm the show.

Everyone smiled in the group photo. They wore outfits that ranged from slightly dressy to casual, perfect for a day to gather together, enjoy one another’s company, and eat wonderful food.

The photograph appeared to have been taken in a living area in Alfonso and Angela’s California abode.

Sasha and Emma were reunited at the close of filming after quarantining separately throughout the current season of Dancing with the Stars. This was to ensure the health of the pros and celebrities as they competed. Sasha made it to the finals alongside One Day at a Time star Justina Machado. They would come in fourth place behind rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman and winner, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Emma temporarily moved out of the couple’s home during the competition as Sasha feared she would burn the house down. He joked that all of his flowers would die, the dog would die, and the house would be a mess to Entertainment Tonight.

In the caption of the share, fans of the show were happy to see the group enjoying a day together with their families.

“Oooh, beautiful friends. I love this photograph so much,” wrote one follower.

“This is such an amazingly talented, good-hearted group of people,” penned a second fan.

“I love the fact that Alfonso still remains friendly with the people on the show. He appears to be such a kind person,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“The sweetest thing ever is when friends become family,” claimed a fourth fan.