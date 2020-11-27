Adrienne Bailon Shows Some Skin In Top With Folded-Down Front

Adrienne sported a curly hairstyle that had fans comparing her to an iconic singer.

Adrienne Bailon rocked a unique take on winter wear in a photo that she posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

The Real co-host used the image-sharing app to promote her jewelry line, XIXI. The statement pieces she was pictured wearing included a gold Cuban chain necklace and a pair of matching chain dangle earrings with a draped design. In her caption, she promoted a sale on her brand’s website.

Adrienne’s outfit was just as luxurious and eye-catching as her accessories. She rocked a cream-colored, ribbed sweater that molded to her curves. The piece’s neckline plunged down in a V that showcased her divine decolletage. A large swath of fabric was folded back from the sides of the neck to create a cape-like element that almost reached her elbows. It appeared to extend across the back of the garment as well. The sweater’s extra-long sleeves partially covered her fingers.

Adrienne teamed the top with a pair of beige leather pants that fit her pert derriere like a glove. The flattering bottoms had decorative seams on the sides.

She wore her brunette hair artfully arranged in thick, lush curls that tumbled down the left side of her chest. The right side was pushed back to reveal one of her earrings. Adrienne used a tag to identify Bashaara Nashid as the hairstylist responsible for her glam look.

The former member of The Cheetah Girls posed for a profile shot taken by photographer Tyler Kenny. The angle captured the small size of her waist, and she drew further attention to the area by placing her right hand on her side directly above her hip. She raised her other hand up so that it was level with her long, graceful neck. By upturning her face, she emphasized her chiseled jawline. Her eyes were closed and her full lips were softly pressed together. This made her facial expression look serene and a bit sultry.

The background of her pic was a shadowy backdrop that complemented her outfit’s color palette.

Fans of the multi-hyphenate entertainer were bowled over by her beauty, as proven by their reactions in the comments section of her post. Her photo also earned over 99,000 likes.

Adrienne’s look reminded her Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne co-star, Julissa Bermudez, of an iconic pop diva, and she wasn’t the only one who made the comparison.

“Mariah Carey vision of love vibes!!! So here for it!!” read Julissa’s response to her post.

“Absolutely flawless,” read a message from a fan.

“Girl you are GLOWING,” commented another admirer.

“I absolutely love it when you wear your curls,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Adrienne also got her fans talking when she appeared much taller than she actually is in a stunning autumnal outfit.