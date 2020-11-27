Elizabeth Hurley & Sister Twin In Matching Bikinis In Rare Instagram Share

Elizabeth Hurley had a treat for her Instagram followers Friday morning, sharing a rare photo of herself and her sister, Kate Hurley. The gorgeous ladies were clad in matching bikinis from the actress’ eponymous swimwear brand, posing side by side and showing off their enviable figures.

The sisters rocked revealing two-piece bathing suits sporting a chic paisley print, each of them opting for a different color. Elizabeth, 55, looked smoking-hot in a pink number that flaunted her cleavage and spotlighted her perky chest with the help of an O-ring detail adorning the top. Meanwhile, Kate, 57, stunned in a blue bikini with chain details, which decorated both the halterneck top and the skimpy bottoms.

The ladies cut a radiant and youthful figure in the flattering swimwear, which featured plummeting necklines and low-rise bottoms that exposed plenty of skin, showcasing their lean silhouettes. Snapped in a sun-kissed garden, the duo proved that beauty runs in the family as they snuggled together, smiling from ear to war while basking in the golden rays.

Elizabeth, who was positioned to the right, wrapped one hand around her sister’s shoulders, titling her head to the side and fixing the lens with a brilliant gaze. The actress posed with her legs slightly parted, displaying her slender thighs and giving fans an eyeful of her toned midriff. Her dark hair tumbled over her shoulders, framing her chest and calling even more attention to the daring neckline.

Likewise, Kate assumed a similar pose, putting one hand on Elizabeth’s hip. Her baby-blue swimsuit featured lilac tones that complemented her blonde tresses, which brushed over her shoulder, almost concealing the metallic-gold strap.

The photo was taken some time during lockdown in summer, as indicated in the caption. Elizabeth revealed that she and Kate have always had a penchant for dressing in similar clothes, each of them sticking to a favorite color.

“When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching.”

The entrepreneur advertised the Black Friday sale occurring on her brand’s website, offering fans a code that warranted a 50 percent discount on all items.

The upload received a lot of love from Elizabeth’s 1.8 million followers, garnering more than 32,400 likes within the first hour. Her online admirers seemed thrilled with the view, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment the British beauties.

“Fabulously beautiful and sexy to the power of 2!” wrote one person.

“Two absolutely stunning ladies,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“Wow, sister is a hottie,” said a third fan.

“Wow, where have you been hiding her?” agreed a fourth follower.

