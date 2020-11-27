Abby Dowse Shows Serious Cleavage In Lace Bra & Panties For Flirty Update

Abby Dowse turned up the heat on Friday, November 27, when she teased her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new update. In her most recent share, the Aussie influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set, which flaunted her killer figure and assets.

Abby rocked a skimpy bra-and-panty combo that had an off-white base with teal floral patterns all over. The bra boasted tiny balconette cups with intricate lace detailing. The undergarment had a scalloped edge and a snug fit which hugged her voluptuous chest. The undergarment featured semi-sheer cups with an underwire, which accentuated her breasts. Her cleavage was on full display, thanks to the plunging neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders highlighted her slim arms.

She wore the matching pair of panties, which were also made of the same semi-sheer and lace fabric. The underwear boasted a low waistband, which accentuated her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Like the top, the bottoms had a scalloped trim. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The NSFW snapshot captured the 31-year-old posing in her living room as she stood in front of the white couch. The interior was well-lit, with sunlight coming in from the glass windows.

The image featured a view of her body from her knees up. She posed front and center and raised her right hand, grabbing her hair away from her face, while her other arm stayed on the side. Her thigh gap looked evident in the shot.

Abby left her blond locks untied, parted to the side, and styled the ends in loose waves. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a necklace with a cross pendant, and a ring, and a thin bracelet.

In the caption, Abby revealed that her set came from Lounge Underwear and that the brand has a big sale. She tagged the online retailer in both the caption and the picture.

Abby’s newest social media share garnered more than 13,300 likes and upward of 280 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on the platform. A lot of her fans dropped various messages, including compliments about her fit physique. Countless other admirers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the photo.

“So incredibly gorgeous every single day! I swear, even your worst possible picture, you’d still be looking flawless,” a fan wrote, adding several emoji in the comment.

“You are breathtaking! That set and that tanned body — perfection,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! This color is incredible on you! You look like a real-life angel,” a third follower commented.