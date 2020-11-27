Donny Osmond Shares Son Christopher’s Thanksgiving Baby Surprise With Instagram

Donny Osmond shared photos of his son Christopher’s Thanksgiving baby surprise with Instagram. The proud grandfather posted several images that introduced the world to his second granddaughter. Christopher and his wife Alta posed in a hospital for a series of five photos where fans got a good look at baby Aussie.

In an accompanying caption to the post, Donny expressed his joy over the newest addition to the family he began with his wife of 42 years, Debbie. Donny cited a legendary song by his musical hero Stevie Wonder in the caption as a way to share his happiness.

In the first image of the slideshow, Christopher and Alta sat together in a hospital bed. They cuddled their little girl. The proud father looked at his daughter with pride. He donned a brown beanie atop his dark hair. He wore an oatmeal-colored, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. Alta, seated next to her handsome husband, leaned into him as she cradled Aussie in her arms.

In a second snap, a close-up shot of the beautiful baby girl was seen. She wore a sweet pink cap atop her head to which was affixed a large bow.

The third photograph was a solo shot of mother and daughter taken in Alta’s hospital bed. She wore blue fuzzy socks on her feet. Christopher looked at his daughter with pride in the fourth snapshot. He held her body in his hands and drew her close to his face. The look of love and pride on his face was evident.

In May of this year, Donny spoke of Chris and Alta’s addition to their family on Instagram. During a gender reveal video seen here, Donny said that after one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, he was thrilled to learn that a second little girl would be added to his clan. He and Debbie were given the honor of shooting powder cannons where pink smoke floated onto their property. Their excitement was evident in the clip attached to the post.

Fans of the singer sent their warm wishes regarding the exciting news.

“Boy, does your son ever look like you,” claimed one follower.

“Incredible & SO beautiful..love her name Aussie Rae. Very special Congratulations to Chris & Alta!….& Congratulations to you Donny & Debbie on your 11th Grandchild,” wrote a second fan.

“Aww congrats, a new flower on the Osmond tree,” penned a third Instagram user.

“OMG – those are the cutest newborn photos ever. Congratulations and blessings to all,” exclaimed a fourth fan.