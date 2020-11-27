Miley Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ Receives Universal Acclaim From Music Critics

Miley Cyrus dropped her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on November 27. The singer has reinvented herself so many times over the years and appears to have gone for a rockier sound for her latest release.

Unsurprisingly, music critics have their opinion on the 28-year-old’s record, which so far has been very positive.

Based on seven reviews, Plastic Hearts has a Metascore of 78 on Metacritic.

NME gave the record a score of 80 out of 100, writing “Plastic Hearts finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”

The Line of Best Fit matched their score and wrote “With Plastic Hearts, comes a wonderful album about life as a fiercely independent woman. Cyrus has found the perfect balance of pushing her own musical boundaries whilst proving she’s one of the strongest and bravest names in the constant celebrity whirlwind.”

The Independent said “It’s basically a truckload of fun with added blood and guts, driven by Cyrus’s reckless, open-throated, soul-bearing charisma,” while musicOMH insists that “Plastic Hearts is a change in direction that works really well.”

On Instagram, Cyrus announced in a video that her album is available with added clips of herself in the studio.

For her caption, the “Can’t Be Tamed” hitmaker expressed that she has felt overwhelmed by the support, explaining that she was “f*ucking born to make the record.”

Cyrus thanked the fans who have been there from the beginning as well as those who she has loved or lost.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 116.6 million followers.

“YOUR BEST ALBUM,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“THANK U FOR THIS QUEEN,” remarked another passionate fan.

Plastic Hearts consists of 15 tracks and huge collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks.

The lead single, “Midnight Sky,” dropped in August and also received instant praise, per The Inquisitr.

The follow-up single, “Prisoner,” with British star Dua Lipa, featured a sexy music video that has been watched more than 20 million times on YouTube within one week.

On iTunes, Plastic Hearts has reached No. 1 in the U.S.

In the U.K., the LP is currently sitting at No. 2. The single “Prisoner” is at No. 6 while “Midnight Sky” remains in the Top 20 at No. 11.

According to Billboard, this is Cyrus’ first studio record in three years. To date, she has achieved five No.1 LP’s on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart since 2006.