Miley Cyrus Lifts Up Shirt While Braless In Shocking Video

The former 'The Voice' coach showed off her risqué side again.

Miley Cyrus didn’t leave much to the imagination while promoting her new album, Plastic Hearts. The singer and actress celebrated release day in the early hours of November 27 by posting a racy clip to Instagram that showed her flashing her bare breasts to the camera.

The outspoken star showed plenty of skin in the shocking November 26 upload, which was stylized with an 80s vibe. It began with a graphic of the character Alf spinning around with a caption that stated people “sell out every day” as the album’s title track played and Miley spoke in a circular video.

It cut to the former Hannah Montana actress getting risqué as she stood in a white cropped t-shirt with black rims with the words “B*tch! B*tch! B*tch!” written over her chest. She showed off a shaggy blond hair do and wore dark sunglasses, before lifting her top to bare all while snarling at the camera.

Miley’s modesty was covered with a number of different stickers as she went braless, including a thong, bows, and her own name.

“I ruin everything,” flashed across the top of the shot.

The short video cut to a clip of the “Midnight Sky” singer in a fluffy hot pink cowboy hat and matching light pink jacket. Miley put her hand up to her hat while rocking the same dark shades as she posed side on.

In the caption, Miley confirmed the release was officially out now and asked her 116.6 million followers to share their favorite tracks with her.

“EVERY SINGLE DAMN SONG!!! NO SKIPS!!! YOU KILLED IT,” one fan commented in all caps with three fire emoji.

“So proud of you,” another commented with a loudly crying face and white heart.

“I’m in love with you miley,” a third comment read.

“SOOOOOOOO GOOODDDDDDD,” another Instagram user wrote in all caps.

Miley’s risque video was a hit with fans. It brought in over 3,200 comments, 116,000-plus likes, and more than 357,000 likes.

It came after the former The Voice coach previously got racy on the social media site last week when she shared a photo of herself in ripped fishnet stockings and a black corset while wearing sky-high heels as she posed on a sofa.

Miley paired the look with a black silk bra and only the top part of a white shirt as she draped an animal-print wrap around her arms.

She shared the snap to promote her latest single, her duet with Dua Lipa called “Prisoner.”