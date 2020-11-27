Maisie Smith Snapped Wearing Gym Shorts, Actress Opens Up About Feeling Insecure About Her Legs & Cellulite

Maisie Smith took to Instagram to update fans with a number of paparazzi photos of herself. The talented actress, who is currently a contestant on the 18th season of Strictly Come Dancing, opened up about her insecurities within her latest upload.

Smith stunned in an oversized red top that featured long sleeves that were rolled up from the bottom. The item of clothing had a small v-neck, large yellow text across the front, and the No. 2 on the back. She tucked the attire into her tight-fitted green gym shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Smith teamed the look with green socks and neon yellow lace-up sneakers. She wrapped a large pink bag around her right shoulder and accessorized herself with earrings. The EastEnders star styled her ginger hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 19-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Smith was snapped from head-to-toe outdoors while holding her phone and a face mask, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was caught smiling, looking very happy.

In the next few slides, Smith attached a number of other pics that showcased her outfit from various other angles. Some included her from the back, getting into a car.

For her caption, Smith expressed that she has felt very insecure about her legs and has covered them up over the past few years. After being told by many people that cellulite is “natural” and that “everyone has it,” she still “hated” her legs.

Despite her insecurities, Smith explained that she has started to “accept these aspects” of herself that she has always seen as “flaws.”

The British celebrity hopes her post will help others gain confidence with their own insecurities, ending her long caption with “self love is the best love.”

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 849,000 followers.

“I hadn’t actually read your caption when I looked at your photos – “I thought oooh I love her legs. How f*cking strong are they!!” Then I read your caption. Your amazing my girl. Strong and beautiful. A girl I want my 13 year old to aspire to xxxx,” one user wrote.

“You have the most amazing figure!” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I commented to my husband the other day how great your legs were. They are amazing as are you x,” remarked a third fan.

“You are stunning the way you are. Never change!!!” a fourth admirer commented.