Sommer Ray Sizzles With Legs Apart In Thong And Corset To Celebrate Thanksgiving

The 24-year-old's holiday snaps left little to the imagination.

Sommer Ray gave fans a big Thanksgiving treat this week when she posed in a thong and corset to celebrate the holiday. In a new upload posted to Instagram on November 26, the model sat with her legs apart as she flaunted her flawless body.

The first snap showed the 24-year-old leaning against a shiny black piano as she flashed plenty of skin. She sizzled in a white corset with pearl detailing across the edges and down her torso, pairing it with matching thong panties that left little to the imagination.

She pulled the strings up past her hips to show off her jaw dropping curves.

The star had her highlighted hair down in beachy waves that cascaded over her right shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly apart. Sommer accessorized with a three string pearl necklace, dangling pear-shaped drop pearl earrings, a gold bracelet, and several rings.

In the second snap, she gave a look at her booty in the barely-there bottoms. Sommer again sat with her legs apart and looked over her shoulder as she revealed the corset had a traditional lace-up back that flashed plenty of her tanned skin. She paired the look with high heels, rocking strappy white shoes.

The star included two more snaps that showed off the back of the ensemble. She finished up with a shot of herself standing in front of the piano, flaunting her long, toned legs.

She put her right hand up behind her ear and pointed her left toes.

In the caption, she wished her 25.5 million followers a good Thanksgiving and told them how “thankful” she was for their support.

The upload proved to be a big hit, amassing over 1 million likes and 4,440-plus comments.

“The prettiest angel out there,” one fan commented with a heart eye emoji.

“I’m thankful you posted these,” another wrote.

“No no no thank YOU,” a third comment read.

“You are too good to be true,” a fourth fan commented.

The latest look at her flawless body came after Sommer teased fans with a set of dangerous bikini photos earlier this month.

The influencer got soaking wet in an outdoor shower wearing a skimpy string bikini. She admitted in the caption that she didn’t realize how close she was to getting electrocuted as the water ran dangerously close to a set of electric cables.

“The last pic is when my dumba** realizes we have water running over electrical cords lol,” Sommer joked.