Abby Dowse Strikes A Sexy Pose Poolside While Sporting A Skimpy Bikini

Abby Dowse has been enjoying the hot weather in barely there outfits that show off her fantastic figure. In a new share posted on November 26, the Australian model took to Instagram to post a tantalizing photo of herself hanging out poolside in a skimpy, two-piece swimsuit that put her enviable curves front and center.

Abby was standing on the side of a swimming pool with her legs parted. In the saucy snap, she posed in the middle of the frame and popped her hip to the side. The babe raised both of her hands to the back of her head, holding her hair in place. She angled her head down with closed eyes and parted lips.

The bright sunshine enveloped her body, and it made her flawlessly bronze tan glow. Apart from the pool, white walls were also seen in the background, and it was a nice contrast to her tanned skin. A glimpse of the cloudless blue sky was also evident in the shot.

In the update, Abby wore a mint green bikini. The cups were cut so small they barely contained her ample bust. As a result, her sideboob was on full display. Notably, the teeny-tiny fabric was fully-lined, and it covered her nipples. The top also featured a plunging neckline that offered a nice view of her voluptuous cleavage. Its floss-like straps went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

She sported matching bottoms. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline that showcased her tight stomach. Viewers went crazy over her abs, expressing their admiration in the comments section of the post. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her curvy hips.

Abby wore several accessories with her sexy attire, including a pair of hoop earrings, two layers of necklaces, and a bracelet. Her golden locks seemed to be united, but she grabbed most of her locks and away from her body.

In the caption, Abby wrote something about the “sunshine.” She also mentioned that her bikini was from Oh Polly Swim by tagging the brand in the post, as well as the brand’s main account, Oh Polly.

As of this writing, the share has garnered more than 34,000 likes and upward of 660 comments. Many of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower Abby with compliments, praising her enviable physique, beautiful facial features, and bathing suit.

“This babe is just incredible! An eye candy,” a fan commented.

“Wow, Abby! You have the most amazing body!” gushed an admirer.

“You are looking so beautiful that you give the sun a reason to shine,” a third follower wrote.