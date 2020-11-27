‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Showcases Cleavage, Abs And Booty In Silky White Lingerie

Haley Kalil rocked a silky lingerie set in her most recent Instagram share. The Sports Illustrated swimwear model looked smoking hot in undies that clung to her flawless physique. Those who follow the redhead know that she not only brings the looks but a keen sense of humor too.

The 28-year old took to social media and posted a short video clip. However, in typical Haley style, she let her 347,000 followers know that not everything is what it seems. In the second upload, she shared what it’s really like to be modeling in front of the camera.

In the footage, Haley smoldered in a silky white bra with wideset straps and a hook and snap bra fastener at the back. She showed off just a hint of sideboob, ample cleavage, and a bronzed décolletage.

The ginger-haired beauty teamed the top with a thong that sat high on her curvaceous hips. The bottoms were a snug fit and showed off her lean thighs and pert booty.

Of course, the bra and panties set left her midsection bare. She flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist in the clip.

Haley styled her hair in loose, messy waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back. Her bangs framed her face, drawing attention to her eyes.

At the start of the footage, Haley stood in profile. She was posing for the camera during a photoshoot and threw back her hair. She then turned so that her back was against the wall and folded her arms over her midriff while oozing sultry vibes. Haley smiled before playing with her mane while angling her chin and closing her eyelids. She then fluffed her tresses, narrowed her eyes, and parted her lips as she gazed at the lens.

In the second slide, Haley revealed what she was feeling as she was modeling. She posted a meme that read that she was not sure what to do with her hands.

Her fans showered her with praise, emoji, and likes. This particular offering quickly racked up over 13,000 likes and a slew of comments.

One model shared her experience with the same hand placement issue.

“I’m convinced that never ~fully~ goes away,” they wrote.

“I love that song! You look amazing as usual,” another raved before adding heart-eyed emoji.

An admirer offered some well-meaning advice to Haley.

“Just put them on your hips, then shift your weight from one leg to another in different poses! One hand on hip, one hand pushing your hair out of your eyes!” they shared their opinion.

A fourth Instagram user thought that Haley was hilarious.

“I’m cracking up yes! But also, you’re stunning!” they gushed.