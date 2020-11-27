Donald Trump Spent Thanksgiving Night Attacking Twitter After ‘Diaper Don’ Hit Top Of Site’s Trends

Donald Trump went on a Thanksgiving night attack against Twitter after the mocking term “Diaper Don” hit the top of the site’s trends.

The hashtag was pushed to the top of the site largely by critics of the president, using the term to mock his media availability earlier in the day in which he continued to make unfounded claims of election fraud and berated a reporter who asked when he might concede the race. As the hashtag neared the top of the list of trending topics in the United States, Trump fired off a series of attacks on the platform.

In one, he accused Twitter of manipulating its trends and only focusing on negative topics.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative ‘stuff’. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime,” he tweeted. “Also, big Conservative discrimination!”

He also renewed a call for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be revoked. This provision protects companies from being held responsible for content that users share on the platform. Twitter and other outlets have resisted calls for this to be revoked, saying it would have a devastating effect on the platforms.

The series of tweets led to more mockery of Trump, with many making fun of his apparent reaction to the derisive hashtag.

Many said that Trump’s angry reaction only helped make the term even more popular.

“Having a temper tantrum because #DiaperDon is trending is probably not the best way to get #DiaperDon to stop trending,” read one popular tweet.

Trump and many of his allies have long attacked Twitter and other social media for what they see as discrimination against conservative voices. The president even hosted a gathering of right-wing social media figures at the White House, and had repeatedly called for reform. He has also embraced new alternatives meant to be free of political bias, with his campaign taking a strong presence on the Twitter alternative Parler.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Some believe that Trump’s relationship with the platform could soon be severed. As The Atlantic reported, Twitter has said that Trump will no longer be afforded the protections given to public officials once he leaves office, and some believe he may ultimately be banned from the site from statements that violate its rules against personal attacks or sharing misinformation.