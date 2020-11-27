Kelsea Ballerini Goes Pantsless In Velvet & Shakes Her Derriere While Munching On A Turkey Leg

Kelsea celebrated Thanksgiving by showing some leg and eating a leg.

On Thursday, November 25, country singer Kelsea Ballerini chowed down while getting down in a fun Thanksgiving Day video that she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

She was clad in a festive collared top with an autumnal vibe, thanks to its rich red color. It was a long tunic crafted out of luxurious velvet. The statement-making piece featured a button front and two chest pockets. The sleeves had a loose balloon silhouette with elastic right above the wrists. On the back, the yoke boasted a ruched design.

The hemline was long enough to cover up Kelsea’s backside. However, she opted to go pantsless, which drew attention to her svelte, toned legs. She accessorized her one-piece outfit with layered gold necklaces and octagonal hoop earrings. She wore her blond hair partially pulled up. The front was brushed back and secured in a small ponytail, while the length was styled in loose, flowing waves.

The “Hole in the Bottle” hitmaker was filmed indoors inside a spacious room with hardwood floors. She was initially out-of-frame, but she stepped into view and faced the camera while the new Megan Thee Stallion song “Body” played. Kelsea had a turkey leg in one hand, and she burned off a few calories from the cooked bit of bird by grooving to the beat as she started to eat.

For her performance full of attitude and tryptophan, she moved her knees in and out rapidly while waving her free arm in front of her lower body. The “I Hate Love Songs” songstress briefly turned to the side before facing away from the camera and vigorously shaking her derriere. She then turned to the other side and performed a few hip thrusts. As she strutted away, she waved her turkey leg in the air.

Kelsea’s fans let her know that they were thankful for her video by double-tapping her post over 61,000 times and giving it scores of rave reviews in the comments section.

“This is so YOU and so hilarious,” read one response to her post.

“My spirit animal this holiday,” another fan wrote.

“YES!! Thanksgiving is a day to count blessings not calories. Have an amazing day Kelsea. I love you,” commented a third admirer.

“Wearing the right outfit for Thanksgiving, no belt to loosen,” observed a fourth viewer.

Many of Kelsea’s fans praised her choice of top, and this wasn’t the first time that she impressed her followers with her taste in attire. As reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled numerous stylish ensembles in a recent transition video.