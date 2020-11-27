Lauren Dascalo Wears Black Lace Undies On Thanksgiving Day

Lauren Dascalo knocked her over 1 million Instagram followers dead when she revealed her Thanksgiving Day attire on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy shot, the YouTuber opted to share a steamy new post that featured her rocking some black lace undies as she gushed over everything she was grateful for in her life.

The revealing bra clung snugly to her chest while showcasing her abundant cleavage. The garment boasted thin straps that fit tightly over her shoulders and flaunted her toned arms.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and flashed her muscular thighs in the process. She also sported a black garter belt that wrapped around her slim waist while showing off her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

Lauren sat on a black chair with a bright butterfly print. She shifted her weight to one side as she rested a hand next to her for balance. Her other hand was placed over her chest. She had her legs crossed in front of her and her head turned to the side as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a tall, green plant could be seen.

In the caption of the post, Lauren gushed over her followers and the other amazing people who have impacted her life. She also geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Lauren’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love this photo of you,” one follower gushed.

“You are such an inspo! Grateful that I found your page,” another wrote.

“Girl you are it,” a third comment read.

“I’m grateful for your posts and I enjoy following such a beautiful woman,” a fourth user declared.

Lauren doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in skimpy ensembles. She’s often seen rocking sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight dress in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got “oiled-up” as she soaked up some sun while wearing a nude monokini with dark trim. To date, that post has racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 800 comments.