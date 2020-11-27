Holly Sonders Sizzles In Barely There Pink Bikini With Legs Apart

Holly Sonders celebrated Thanksgiving in style. The former Fox Sports host dropped the jaws of her Instagram followers when she decided to show some skin as she reflected on all of the things that she was grateful for.

In the revealing shot, Holly let it all hang out as she rocked nothing but a barely there pink bikini. The stunning brunette flaunted all of her curves in the sexy swimwear while looking like a Turkey Day treat.

The skimpy bikini top featured daring cutouts over her chest to expose her ample bust. The garment featured a deep neckline, as well as thin straps, which allowed her to flaunt her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high over her hips and fit tightly around her petite waist as she showed off her long, lean legs and gym-honed thighs in the process. However, it may have been her flat tummy and sculpted abs that stole the show in the shot. She accessorized the scanty style with a thick silver choker around her neck.

Holly posed with her hip pushed out dramatically and her legs apart. She placed both of her hands over her head and arched her back as she wore a seductive expression on her face. She had her head turned away from the camera and her lips parted. In the background, a large area rug could be seen. Multiple pieces of wicker furniture were also visible.

Holly pulled her long, dark hair pulled back away from her forehead with her hands. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

In the caption, Holly revealed that she was very thankful for all of the blessings in her life, which included her multiple bikinis. She geotagged her location as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

Holly’s 485,000-plus followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,100 times within the first nine hours after it was published. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 230 messages during that time.

