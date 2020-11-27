NFL Rumors: Ravens Could Be Forced To Forfeit After Slate Of New Positive Tests, Including Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have already lost Lamar Jackson, and now the team lose their Week 11 game — without ever setting foot on the field.

A new slate of positive tests for the team has reportedly put the contest, already moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday, in jeopardy. The team has suffered an outbreak among both players and team staff, with reports late on Thursday indicating that the 2019 MVP and starting quarterback is among those testing positive for COVID-19. He would be unable to play if the contest were to take place on Sunday.

As Steelers Wire reported, the NFL may be forced to call off the contest and force the a loss on the Ravens.

“The NFL could force the Ravens to forfeit. This would give the Steelers a true bye week and extend their record to 11-0 while not being unnecessarily exposed in a game,” the report noted. “This would be the least appealing to the NFL but they might not have another choice.”

But, the report noted, the league could have another choice that would appear more likely. The matchup could be moved out of Sunday and re-scheduled for a yet-to-be-created Week 18, a contingency that has reportedly been discussed in case the need arose to make up games that would have playoff implications.

If the league does end up having to cancel the game, there is widespread speculation that it would mean a forfeit for the Ravens. As ESPN reported, the team has already come down on a staff member “for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens.” The league could issue further discipline, as it has already done for others found to have violated protocol put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The NFL has taken great lengths to date not to cancel games or force teams to forfeit. There were widespread rumors that they could force the Tennessee Titans to forfeit contests after an outbreak among players and staff, but the league instead shifted a number of games to accommodate and allow them to play, including postponing a game scheduled against the Steelers that resulted in Pittsburgh replacing its scheduled bye with an unplanned and abbreviated one.

As ESPN had reported, many members of the Steelers expressed anger at the Thanksgiving game having been moved, especially after the reshuffling of the schedule earlier in the season had already derived the team of a full and proper bye.