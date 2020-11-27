Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Famous Buns In Neon Green Bodysuit

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4.2 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Friday, November 27, saw the celebrity flaunting her famous buns while wearing a brightly colored bodysuit.

In the caption, she lamented that if she couldn’t “have you,” then everything meant nothing. Of course, her fans were quick to dive into the comments section to voice their opinion on both her soulful words as well as her smoking hot photo.

Bruna wore a stunning neon green bodysuit that featured thick horizontal stripes. Sheer long sleeves covered her toned arms and hugged them tightly, showing off the definition in them as she rested one hand on her thigh. A high neck and a broad keyhole cutout in the back were further impressive details of the outfit.

The model stood on what appeared to be a rooftop balcony, one leg bent and with her foot resting on a wicker chair. With her back to the camera, Bruna looked over one shoulder and gave a slight smirk at her intended audience. Because the one-piece was thong-backed, the posture gave her fans a view of her pert derriere and tanned hips as she arched her spine.

Her golden locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down her back as she stood in front of a darkening sky. The tops of various buildings could be seen as the sun set behind them.

Bruna’s followers shared their thoughts as soon as she posted the image. Within one hour, the photo had already amassed an impressive 30,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Hot stuff,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ur so prettyyy,” a fan declared.

“Beautiful,” another user simply stated.

“What a nice view! Left that sunset behind you jealous,” a fourth person joked, also adding a variety of emoji at the end of their statement.

The vast majority of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the striking image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, considering the view, the peach one also got a serious workout as well.

This is not the first time that Bruna has shared an update while wearing the beautiful green outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another shot of herself in it on Monday. However, this pic saw her standing front-on to the camera as she knelt in the wicker chair. Because of this posture, her ample cleavage became the focal point of the alluring picture.