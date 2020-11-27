Brennah Black Tugs At Sheer Lace Lingerie While Holding A Gun: ‘Bang Bang’

Brennah Black tantalized many of her 635,000 Instagram followers earlier this week with a recent update. The American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot that saw her rocking a skimpy lingerie set as she posed with a gun.

The photo captured Black in what looked to be a professional setting. She was in front of an open suitcase filled with money. She was shot from a three-quarter angle as she pulled the thin strap of her bottoms all the way to her waist. She held a pistol pointing down at the floor, placing the handle over her belly button.

Black tucked in her chin, shooting a fierce glance at the viewer with her lips parted. She wore her blond tresses parted on the left and styled in soft curls that fell over her chest.

Black had on a black two-piece that included an underwire bra with sheer side panels. The cups were covered in lace, giving the garment a semi-sheer effect.

Her itty-bitty bottoms sat low, showing off her taut stomach. Black completed her look with thigh-high socks.

Black captioned the shot with the words “Bang bang” followed by a money bag emoji. She also revealed that the pic was taken by Joey Wright for Posed Mag. Her hair and makeup were the work of Michelle V, she added.

Her post proved to be popular with her followers. Since going live, it has attracted more than 17,900 likes and upwards of 700 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Black’s beauty, sex appeal and modeling skills.

“Ooh, my baby shot me down,” one user wrote, completing the title of the famous Nancy Sinatra song.

“That is now the hottest pic EVER. I LOVE YOU AND I NEED YOU [red heart] MAY I HAVE U?” replied another user.

“Amazing beautiful [face blowing a heart kiss] [heart-eyes emoji] i got a crush on you gorgeous,” a third follower chimed in.

“Beauty is enhanced when there is dangerous risk [OK hand sign] [two heart-eyes] Brennah is so perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

