Jade Picon Stretches Out In Front Of A Pool, Flaunting Her Fabulous Bikini Body

Instagram model Jade Picon dazzled with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 26, saw the celebrity relaxing in front of an inground pool as she celebrated the fact she had just reached a milestone regarding her follower count. Having achieved a fanbase of 10.5 million on the social media account, she thanked her supporters profusely, according to a Google translation of her Portuguese caption.

Jade wore a stunning pale green bikini as she lay at the edge of the pool. The shade complimented both the color of the crystal clear water and the sky above.

She stretched out her body as she rested her arms behind her head, her dark hair spilling around her. Her long legs were bent as she rested her feet squarely on the deck. Arching her back, her flat stomach was accentuated and the thin straps of her bikini briefs could be seen sitting high over her toned hips.

A clear glass barrier with shiny metal rods and uprights surrounded both Jade and the pool. Behind that, the sky filled the remainder of the shot. Billowing white clouds could be seen but it was obviously still a hot day as plenty of sunlight streamed over Jade.

The tops of several skyscrpaers could also be seen in the background, indicating that Jade was likely on top of a tall building herself.

As to be expected, Jade’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 233,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

“Gorgeous,” one follower declared in the comments section.

The vast majority of the comments were in Portuguese and the term “perfeita” was often used. According to a Google translation, this means “perfect” in English. “Maravilhosa” or “wonderful,” was also written frequently as her supporters showed their appreciation.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words. Often long strings of them were used in an effort to convey how they felt about the captivating image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, many also opted for the kissing and fox-with-heart-eyes ones as well.

Jade often shares swimwear updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her enviable body while wearing a strappy animal-print bikini. In the caption, she teased her fans by stating that they couldn’t possibly miss what they “never had.”