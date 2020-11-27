Natalie Roush Puts On A Very Busty Display While Dressed As A Sexy Cook

Natalie Roush was a full bombshell on Thursday, November 26, when she treated her 972,000 Instagram followers to a couple of smoldering photos. In them, the American model and influencer rocked a sexy cook outfit that oozed sex appeal, much to the delight of her fans.

For the snapshots, Roush kneeled down on a hardwood floor at a close distance from the camera. She opened her knees wide to the sides, placing her hands between them. She leaned forward, putting on a busty display. Both snaps were similar, but the first showed her glancing at the viewer. In the second, she looked sideways. Her lips were parted in both.

Roush rocked a skimpy top boasting a checkered print in light blue and white. It included a white lace ribbon along the neckline, with a bow right in the middle. She tied an apron around her bottoms her high-rise bottoms.

She completed her look with a matching head piece. Roush’s brunette hair was swept to the side and styled down, flowing over her right shoulder and onto her chest.

Roush paired the pictures with a teasing message, in which she asked if her followers would let her cook for them. She also wished them a happy Thanksgiving and shared that she is thankful for “each and everyone” of them.

Her admirers didn’t need much time to start reacting to the post. Within the first two hours, it has attracted more than 24,200 likes and over 250 comments. They took to the comments section to interact with her message and also to gush over her outfit and beauty.

“I don’t care what you [make], it could be a vegetable casserole, as long as you’re there cooking it! Take your time! Take all year to get it right! Everything… looks…. perfect!” one of her fans teased.

“Yes please i would very much like that beautiful and happy thanksgiving to you from canada,” replied another one.

“Happy Thanksgiving beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] And damn straight I’d let you cook for me,” a third admirer chimed in.

“The 2 photos are great because you look simple, beautiful and natural… Thank you so much for the photos,” added a fourth follower.

Roush is well known among her many fans for her sultry Instagram posts. Last week, she shared an image that saw her posing alongside a fellow model, Caroline Zalog, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Both stood side by side while angling their booties toward the camera. They wore swimsuits boasting skimpy thong bottoms and the same red color but in different designs. Roush’s was a one-piece with plunging sides that showed off plenty of sideboob. Zalog’s was a two-piece.