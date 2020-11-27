NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert Could Be Traded To Nets For Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, And Taurean Prince

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that are expected to make a huge splash on the trade market in the 2020 offseason. Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Nets are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land their third star. One of the most realistic targets for the Nets this fall is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Nets could acquire Gobert by sending a package that includes Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Taurean Prince to the Jazz. The French big man may not be on the same level as Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, but Swartz believes that pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would make the Nets the “league’s best team” in the 2020-21 season.

“While a trade for James Harden would give the Nets one of the best offensive trios in NBA history, getting a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert may actually fill a bigger need. Brooklyn doesn’t need another ball-dominant scorer with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, and Gobert would make a huge impact even on nights he rarely shoots. While Allen has the tools to become one of the NBA’s best defensive centers, the Nets are built to win now, and Gobert would arguably make them the league’s best team on paper.”

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The successful acquisition of Gobert could significantly improve Brooklyn’s offensive and defensive efficiency that ranked No. 23 and No. 9 in the league, respectively, in 2019-20, per ESPN. He could potentially give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, an incredible rebounder, and a quality rim protector. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 69.3 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference.

If the deal becomes a reality, it might not only be beneficial for the Nets, but also for the Jazz. If they don’t have any plan of giving him a contract extension this offseason, most people would agree that it would be best for the Jazz to trade Gobert than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything in return.

In the proposed scenario, the Jazz would be receiving three quality players that could be part of their official rotation next season. Allen could replace Gobert as the team’s starting center or serve as the primary backup for Derrick Favors. Dinwiddie could boost the Jazz’s bench scoring, while Prince could help them improve their frontcourt depth.