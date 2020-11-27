Laurence Bédard Shows Off Enviable Curves In Nude-Colored Mini Dress

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 26, showed the celebrity modeling a stunning dress by the fashion label, PrettyLittleThing. In the caption, she simply stated, “Nude,” in likely reference to the color of the outfit.

Laurence wore a short-sleeved mini dress. The item of clothing hugged her form, showing off her ample cleavage, rounded buns, and toned body as she stood side-on to the camera.

She bent one knee slightly, further accentuating her long legs. On her feet, she wore a pair of gold-buckled high-heeled sandals with clear plastic straps and heels.

Her brunette locks were styled in a sleek bob that was parted to the side as she looked over one shoulder and toward her intended audience. She rested one hand on her flat stomach and the other by her side.

The Instagram sensation stood in front of a white table that housed a variety of potted plants. Many more surrounded this and two bird cages were situated between the model and the table. The back wall featured large wooden boards painted white and hung on the diagonal. An arch-shaped window could also be seen, although it was partially hidden by all of the greenery surrounding it.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 44,600 likes and close to 500 comments from her avid supporters.

A lot of Laurence’s fans offered up greetings regarding the current U.S. holiday.

“Perfection, have a great Thanksgiving” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Gorgeous, have a happy Thanksgiving,” another user stated.

Others were more interested in her gorgeous style.

“Fantastic look,” one follower wrote regarding the celebrity’s latest fashion update.

“Need to stop looking sooo fine,” a fourth person wrote, also using a single fire emoji for an added effect.

Many of her followers also decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Laurence’s post. The fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji appeared to be the most frequently used. However, the 100 and kissing ones also got a lot of use.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laurence shared a much racier update to her official social media account yesterday. Wearing a plunging red lace bodysuit that hugged her form, the celebrity showed off much more of her ample cleavage and killer curves than she did with today’s reveal. Very little was left to the imagination and her fans simply couldn’t wait to show their appreciation.