Niece Wadihofer Declares She Is Not Drinking Alone For Thanksgiving, As She Posts Pic Of Herself And Her Dog

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer delighted her 2.3 million followers with this year’s Thanksgiving post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 26, saw the celebrity declaring that, technically, she wouldn’t be “drinking alone” on the American holiday. She then shared a picture of herself and her dog before wishing her fans well on the special day.

Normally one to share scantily-clad pics, Niece decided to cover up in her latest post. She wore a tightfitting Texans T-shirt with the number 99 emblazoned across the front in red lettering. She teamed this with navy blue shorts and a ribbon choker with the word “Houston” written across it to further show her allegiance to the football team.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted to the side, cascading down over her shoulders as she posed on a black sofa. On her head, she wore blue and red horns.

Niece appeared to be relaxing in her living room and, even though she said she was drinking, no beverage could be seen on the low table in front of her. A large wall cabinet featured on the far wall and another wall with a variety of mirrors was situated adjacent to this.

As for her drinking buddy, her fluffy white dog was seen in the background of the shot as it entered the room.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already amassed 31,200 likes and more than 400 comments from her dedicated supporters.

Many of her fans wished the Instagram sensation a happy Thanksgiving. However, for others, it was more about the shot itself.

“I don’t [know] if pops count,” one follower joked.

“There’s a demanding floofer in the back,” another user stated in the comments section.

“I’ll drink with ya,” a fan offered.

“So beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using adding an emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and used emoji instead as they aimed to show how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, some showed sympathy by using the kissing one and others shared the champagne glasses emoji.

Niece usually shares updates that are racier in nature in order to titillate her admirers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she wore nothing but a white lace bra as she posed next to a mirror. As to be expected, her avid admirers dived right into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.