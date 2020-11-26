Sean Hannity 2024 Speculation Resurfaced Amid Joe Biden Transition

With the Joe Biden administration transition formally underway, The New Atlantis editor Ari Schulman resurfaced speculation over a possible Sean Hannity presidential run in 2024.

“Hard to believe there’s just 1,517 days until Sean Hannity is sworn in as President of the United States,” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Schulman’s comment came alongside an article from The Independent that highlighted hints at a 2024 Hannity bid. In particular, the publication focused on a July exchange between the commentator and fellow Fox News employee Brian Kilmeade, who suggested he might take over the host’s show.

“A few year years, it’s all yours,” the author said in response. “Who knows, I might run for president. You never know!”

Although the publication noted the comment appeared to be in jest, it also predicted the remarks would fuel rumors about the host’s possible political ambitions.

Elsewhere, a 2018 New York Magazine profile of Hannity highlighted the commentator and his alleged openness to a possible presidential campaign.

“Privately, Hannity has expressed openness to a different kind of retirement, far removed from a dog farm: running for office, something he hadn’t considered in the past.”

John Gomez, Hannity’s friend since elementary school, claimed that the Fox News commentator would only make a presidential bid if he didn’t think anyone else was up to the task. New York Magazine noted that Donald Trump — who the author has a close friendship with — said the same before he made his foray into politics.

Others are not as convinced of the radio host’s political ambitions. Lynda McLaughlin, who has been the executive producer of Hannity’s radio show for the last 10 years, appeared to brush off such speculation while speaking to the outlet.

“McLaughlin burst out laughing when I asked about Hannity 2024; she doesn’t believe he has any interest,” the report read.

Nevertheless, the pair supposedly joked about the possibility on the show and claimed he’s being “vetted more than [Barack] Obama.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

If Hannity does decide to run for president in 2024, he might have some competition from fellow Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. As The Inquisitr reported, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt claimed earlier this month that Carlson is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination. Other candidates purportedly in the running are Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., and Nikki Haley.

Trump is also purportedly planning to announce a 2024 campaign after his battle against the election results comes to an end, which could make a Hannity bid less likely given their close relationship.