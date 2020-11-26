Nata Lee Wears Nothing Under Unbuttoned Top In Sexy New Photo

Nata Lee gave her 5.7 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, November 26, in her latest post. The Russian model and influencer shared a sweltering snapshot that saw her rocking a casual — and quite revealing — outfit that put her killer body fully on display.

Nata outside was captured outside as she faced the camera, which framed her from the knees up. A view of tall buildings and skyscrapers filled the background. According to the geotag, the pic was taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nata had on a white top that she left mainly open, using just one button to keep both sides together. She opted to go braless, adding quite a bit of sex appeal to the shot. On her lower body, Nata wore a light yellow skirt with a thigh slit on the left.

Nata wore her blond hair puled up in a relaxed top bun. She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a pair of gold, round-framed sunglasses, a delicate necklace and a silver belly button ring.

In the caption, Nata revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a popular retailer she often promotes. She announced that the brand’s Black Friday sale includes items that are up to 80 percent off. She also tagged the photography page MAVRIN.

The post was a hit with her followers. Within seven hours, it has racked up more than 178,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. They took to the comments section to rave about Nata’s good looks and sensuality in a host of languages, proving her fanbase knows no borders.

“Wow wow very very wonderful my Goddess,” one of her fans raved.

“Happy thanksgiving [turkey emoji] [fall leaf] lovely princess,” chimed in another user.

“That waist looks so perfect. Doesn’t get any more perfect,” a third admirer added.

“Your incredible beauty steals our hearts daily. You look amazing in white today, as pure sweetness flows from your incredible beautiful elegant appearance, as your inner beauty just glows and glows. Your great feminine beauty is a miracle of our times,” replied a fourth follower.

Nata has attracted a large social media following thanks to her many posts that highlight her physique. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a couple of racy images earlier this week in which she rocked a scanty white two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. It boasted a pair of thong bottoms that showed off her tight buns. It included side ties, which she wore high, baring her curvy hips. Her top had a light pink checkered print.