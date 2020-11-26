Donald Trump Official Allegedly Claimed The President Is ‘Going To Win’ The Election

On Tuesday, Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft claimed an official close to Donald Trump suggested the battle against the election results are not over.

“We spoke with a top Trump associate tonight,” Hoft tweeted. “This is what we were told… repeatedly… ‘Trump is going to win.’ It’s going to be a good couple of weeks ahead.”

The comment came just one day before a Pennsylvania court blocked further certification of the election results in the state. As reported by Fox News, the ruling came from Judge Patricia McCullough in response to allegations that a state law pertaining to absentee voting runs contrary to the region’s constitution.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the ruling does not have a significant impact on the election as the region’s electors have already been appointed. Shapiro also said that his team would be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Hoft and his publication have continued to spotlight instances of alleged voter fraud and support Trump’s narrative that the election was stolen from him. On Thursday, the writer used a Gateway Pundit report to highlight Attorney Sidney Powell’s 104-page complaint on alleged voter fraud in Georgia’s referendum.

“In the filing Sidney Powell and her attorneys allege that the Dominion software was accessed by agents representing China and Iran in order to manipulate the election,” the report claimed.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Powell was recently booted from Trump’s legal team. While no reason was provided for her ousting, the removal came shortly after her press conference with Rudy Giuliani, where the pair promoted bombastic theories of electoral interference that have thus far been unsubstantiated.

Although many Trump supporters still have hope that the president will somehow overturn the electoral results, others appear ready for a Joe Biden presidency. In an op-ed for The Tennessean, guest columnist and lifelong Republican Willie Santana argued that Biden won the election legitimately and said that Trump should concede.

“You told your loyal supporters to vote on Election Day. They did in droves. Joe Biden told his supporters to vote early or by mail. They did. There is nothing fraudulent or unconstitutional about each state setting its own election rules.”

The former prosecutor and public defender pointed to the attacks on the legitimacy of the 2016 election and claimed that federalism is one of the “strong defenses” against such assaults.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump is allegedly attempting to delay the certification of the election outcome as part of a plan to announce a 20204 presidential run.