Zara Larsson Rocks Leather Bra With Pointy Cups For Glamorous New Pics

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Swedish singer is no stranger to slaying with her fashion and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a black leather bra with pointy cups that was reminiscent of what Madonna was known for wearing. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted leggings that featured a black-and-white pattern all over. Larsson accessorized herself with eye-catching multicolored dangling earrings and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her curly blond hair down and appeared to have opted for a rhinestone eye makeup look.

Larsson is a fan of body art and showed off the “Lush Life” tattoo on the back of her left arm. According to The Line of Best Fit, the ink is in honor of her biggest breakout hit.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a lower angle while she leaning against the rail on a staircase. Larsson gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She gazed down at the camera lens while her mouth was covered.

In the next slide, Larsson was snapped from the thighs-up from the front. She looked up to her right while holding onto the rail behind her. The songstress tilted her head up slightly and looked very angelic.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“You look pretty beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are my dream,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“What a goddess,” remarked a third fan.

“Yo! Eye makeup game is on point tho!” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Larsson graced the front of EUPHORIA. magazine with not one but two digital covers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a cut-out bodysuit that appeared to be half black and half sheer for one of them. She wrapped a silver piece of attire around her waist, which gave the ensemble a bit of a futuristic vibe, and completed the look with black strappy heels. Larsson opted for a long black coat around one shoulder, leaving the other side to drape on the ground, and accessorized with numerous necklaces.