WWE News: Seth Rollins Provides Major Update On Becky Lynch’s Future Plans Now That Baby’s Due Date Is Close

Becky Lynch has been out of the public eye for the most part in recent months. However, her fiancé Seth Rollins has provided an update on her current condition. The former Raw Women’s Champion will give birth to the couple’s first child in the coming weeks, and fans have been wondering how she’s feeling.

As quoted by Cageside Seats, WWE posted an interview with Rollins on the company’s official YouTube channel. During the conversation, “The Messiah” revealed that Lynch is coping well with the pregnancy.

“She’s great. She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching, which is crazy to think about. We’ll be parents here pretty soon. But yeah, she’s great. She’s doing awesome. I’m sure she’s ready to get back to work, though, just like we all are. But yeah, it’s been a trip, and she’s been handling it amazingly. She’s been so so incredible through the whole pregnancy.”

Rollins words also suggested that Lynch is keen to return to the squared circle in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she is rumored to be targeting WrestleMania season for her purported comeback. Officials have supposedly discussed her having a match against Ronda Rousey at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Rousey has been absent since WrestleMania 35 and her contract is reportedly set to expire next year. She has teased her own in-ring comeback and took shots at Lynch recently, however, suggesting that a storyline between the pair is brewing.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Lynch will feel after she gives birth. Her due date is in December, which means she’d have plenty of time to train for WrestleMania 37. As the Cageside Seats article noted, though, she might have non-wrestling plans in mind.

Prior to her hiatus, Lynch was linked with a move to Hollywood after starring in Billions. It was reported that she was set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so perhaps she’ll be focused on pursuing more acting ventures.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Rollins will also take time off in the coming months so that he can get used to fatherhood. He was seemingly written off of television at last weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view after letting Sheamus hit him with a devastating Brogue Kick.

The Sportskeeda article also pointed out that Rollins and Lynch recently participated in a photoshoot. The snaps showed Lynch’s baby bump, and she appeared to be very healthy at the time.