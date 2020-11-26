AEW Stars Brandi & Cody Rhodes Pose For Stunning Couple Selfie & Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving

AEW star Brandi Rhodes took to Instagram earlier today and shared a selfie of herself with husband Cody Rhodes. The couple were celebrating Thanksgiving, but Brandi took some time out of her day to appreciate her 822,000 followers, as well as her other supporters all around the world.

In the snap, Brandi held up her phone and smiled. She wore a long-sleeved black top with a gold logo at the front. Cody stood behind his wife, with his arms wrapped around her waist and his American flag neck tattoo firmly on display.

The married couple appeared to be in their house at the time. A wooden floor and some doors were visible in the background, but it was Cody and Brandi who commanded most of the attention.

In the accompanying caption, Brandi revealed that she didn’t look as glamorous for this year’s Thanksgiving selfie. However, as most of her fans noted, she still looked great without her usual accessories.

She also revealed that she’s thankful to have her family and hoped that her followers were celebrating the holiday in their own way.

Brandi’s admirers were thankful for her upload. Over 12,000 have hit the like button as of this writing. The comments section also contained a lot of positive sentiments for the sports stars.

“Blessings to you,” Cody and the pups,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Natural beauty is THEE GREATEST beauty,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Leva Bates, the AEW star who goes by the name The Librarian, also took to the comments section via her own Instagram and gave her colleagues a compliment.

“This is such a beautiful picture,” she wrote.

Some social media users also talked about their own Thanksgiving plans. A few pro wrestling enthusiasts even told the spouses that they were grateful to them for entertaining them on a weekly basis.

The upload brought out the good side of social media, but Brandi has had some negative experiences this year. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she temporarily left Twitter after receiving flak for setting up an online club for female wrestling fans.

The negativity appears to have died down since then, and Brandi has helped foster a community of women wrestling fans through AEW Heels as well.

The sports entertainment world has produced a few entertaining social media posts in celebration of the holiday. As The Inquisitr noted earlier, WWE’s Natalya and her sister uploaded a video of them having a food fight with each other.