Ana Cheri Angles Her Barely Covered Booty Toward The Camera In Sizzling Photo: ‘Thankful For These Drumsticks’

Ana was scantily clad outside a high-rise building.

On Thursday, November 26, Ana Cheri gave her fans a reason to be thankful when she shared a pair of revealing photos on Instagram.

Ana’s visual Thanksgiving Day feast featured two photos of her barely covered body, and the images captured all of her famous curves. Ana posed outside on the balcony of a high-rise building. The location provided a backdrop of other tall structures, but the top halves of her pics also included a picturesque blue sky with fluffy white clouds drifting by.

Ana was dressed to go for a swim. She rocked a leopard-print string bikini that boasted a pair of tiny thong bottoms with an adjustable design. The front of her top consisted of a single rectangular panel instead of separate cups. The skinny shoulder straps were threaded through the piece’s sides and attached to another thin string that stretched across the back.

Ana’s summery look included a white long-sleeved shirt. The breezy piece was made out of translucent fabric with a texture similar to that of crepe paper. She wore the blouse unbuttoned and pulled off her shoulders so that it only covered her arms.

The model accessorized with a ring on each hand and a single delicate gold necklace. Her dark hair was wet and wavy, and her skin also glistened with tiny water droplets.

She was photographed from a low angle, so she had to look down to make eye contact with her photographer. In her first photo, she faced the camera. She cocked her right hip, bent her left knee, and stood with her legs slightly parted. This emphasized the enviable shape of her hourglass figure. She stretched her body out by placing her hands near her forehead to seemingly shield her eyes from the bright sunlight. A seductive smile played on her lips as she gazed downward.

Ana initially bared a hint of underboob, but she exposed even more of her chest in her second photo. She turned to the side to reveal that her top also left a generous amount of sideboob on display. Her booty was popped out toward the camera as well, providing more than a glimpse of her voluptuous buns.

Ana opted for a cheeky Thanksgiving-themed caption declaring that she was thankful for her “drumsticks.” In response, her 12.5 million followers expressed their thanks for her photo set by liking her post over 127,000 times and flooding the comments section with compliments.

“Wow you’re extremely gorgeous girl,” one admirer wrote.

Mmmmmmm better than Popeyes,” cracked another fan.

“Turkey looks well cooked,” read a third message punctuated with a heart-eye emoji.

While Ana’s latest post was making fans think about gobbling down their Thanksgiving feasts, many of her Instagram photos serve as motivation to hit the gym and work off those calories. In a recent update, she flaunted her fit physique in an activewear set with a zipper sports bra.