Bebe Rexha Commands Attention In Red Satin Bodysuit Over Skintight Leggings, Heels And A Fur Coat

Bebe Rexha titillated her 10.5 million Instagram followers when she served up satin, spandex, and fur in her latest update. She showed off the ensemble she wore in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade while atop the Jennie-O float. The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer stunned in a jaw-dropping outfit that had her fans racing to show her some love.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. She added a heart and praying hands emoji to her caption. However, it was her outfit that caught her fan base’s attention.

Bebe rocked a crimson satin bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline. The silky garment took center stage with its racy design and formed cups. She wore the lingerie over a black turtleneck for a fierce yet elegant look.

The rock star also didn’t shy away when she flaunted her thick thighs and curvy hips in the snap. She wore dark tights that clung to her legs and put them on display, much to the delight of her followers.

The singer elevated her look with a thick fur coat and a pair of killer heels. The luxurious wrap had a red silk lining and complemented Bebe’s red-and-black color scheme perfectly. She draped the coat off her shoulders and allowed it to hang on the ground behind her.

Bebe styled her hair in a deep side part and allowed her red locks to tumble down her back and shoulders gracefully. She added some sparkle with a necklace, a statement bangle, and a pair of gloves to finish off her racy ensemble.

The celeb took to the outdoors for this particular photo opp. She stood in front of a red brick wall that contrasted with her chic and polished look. Bebe turned her body askew, crossed her legs, and looked into the distance. She put her hands on her waist, drawing attention to her tiny midsection and hourglass proportions. She pursed her lips and widened her eyes as she posed for the shot.

Bebe’s fans gushed at her offering. They inundated her with likes, compliments, and emoji. Within three hours of sharing the pic, it has already accumulated over 241,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“You look so beautiful, Bebe,” one fan complimented her.

“Happy Thanksgiving bestie,” another person wrote.

A third person thought that she was on fire.

“You look so hot in that outfit Queen. You literally lit up my world,” they waxed lyrical. They also added several flame emoji to their comment.

A fourth Instagrammer declared their undying devotion.

“Goddess, I will love you forever bae,” they wrote.

The singer has been flaunting her snatched figure in recent days. The Inquisitr reported that she rocked a semi-sheer crop top and leather popper pants recently.