WWE News: Former Universal Champion Could Be Set To Join Retribution

WWE’s Retribution faction has struggled to gain any serious momentum since debuting on the main roster to much intrigue earlier this year. However, that could be set to change as Braun Strowman might become a member, according to a new report from WrestleTalk.

The report speculated that Strowman’s latest Twitter outburst is reminiscent of some of the anarchist faction’s mentality. After being storyline suspended following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, “The Monster Among Men” lashed out at WWE politics and seemingly turned heel.

“Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLS***!!!”

Strowman believes that he deserves a title shot and is being held back by management. He attacked Adam Pearce as a result of his frustrations during Monday Night Raw, which isn’t uncommon for Strowman to do to anyone that gets in his way.

However, WrestleTalk noted that his frustrations with the company could lead to him finding common ground with the anarchist faction in the coming weeks.

Retribution is made up of performers who have grievances with WWE due to being overlooked and finding opportunities difficult to come by. While it’s possible that Strowman’s current storyline might be separate from Retribution’s, there have been other hints to suggest that he’ll join their ranks.

After Strowman tweeted his anger at the promotion, T-Bar of Retribution took to the comments section and tagged the group’s leader, Ali. T-Bar is known for his trollish social media antics, but it’s clear that the stable is keen on adding the former Universal Champion.

Strowman joining the upstart group might also be beneficial for everyone involved. The superstar probably won’t become the red brand’s champion any time soon as Drew McIntyre recently won it back. Becoming a member of a heel unit would give him a prominent role on the weekly show without being directly involved in the title scene all the time.

Retribution, on the other hand, could use more star power. A performer of Strowman’s caliber would undoubtedly add more legitimacy to the group. The company doesn’t book him to lose often either, which could help Retribution win matches consistently.

As the WrestleTalk article documented, Strowman has reportedly been written off television due to an injury. He was supposedly scheduled to face McIntyre for the Universal Championship at TLC, though those plans may have changed.