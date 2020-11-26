Josephine Skriver Showcases Fabulous Figure In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Danish supermodel Josephine Skriver sent thousands of Instagram users into a frenzy on Thursday, November 26, when she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 26-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013 — was photographed outdoors while on a lush property for the three-slide series. She showed off her famous physique in every frame as she struck a number of sultry poses.

In the first frame, she was captured with the front of her body facing the camera while she stood with one hip cocked to highlight her curves. She pouted with her eyes closed as both of her hands were behind her hand. The second snapshot honed in on her midsection, showcasing her sculpted core and busty chest. She posed from her front again in the third image, looking away from the camera as she had one hand behind her neck.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and back.

Josephine’s flawless figure was on show in a scanty orange bikini that featured white detailing and was made out of a ribbed material. The top, which tied around her neck and back, drew the eye to her chest as its tiny cups revealed a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching scantily cut bottoms that called attention to her slim core, curvy hips, and pert backside.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was snapped at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood resort near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She also stated in the caption that Mexico is one of her “favorite places.”

Thursday’s photo set appeared to be a smash hit with social media users as it garnered more than 40,000 likes in less than one hour after being uploaded. More than 100 admirers also vocalized their support in the comments section, where they overloaded the model with compliments on her physique, beauty, and bathing suit.

“So beautiful and so gorgeous,” one individual commented, following with a red heart emoji.

“Oh my god, body goals,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful creature on this earth, ” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with heart-eye symbols.

“Very sexy bikini JoJo Happy Thanksgiving angel,” a fourth user added, filling their comment with several flower emoji.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has dazzled her Instagram fans with smoking-hot posts on a number of occasions. On November 11, she uploaded some images in which she rocked a tiny cheetah-print bikini while at the beach.