Amanda Cerny Shows Off Her Perky Booty In Black Thong Bathing Suit

Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram page on Thanksgiving to tease her 25.4 million followers with a sexy snapshot. She was promoting the 2021 calendar she created, but it seemed that virtually all eyes were on her pert derriere.

The photo showed Cerny outfitted in a black bathing suit and stiletto heels. This is not the first time the social media starlet has shared a snapshot from this particular photoshoot, but this provided a view that hadn’t been provided before.

In early October, Cerny showed off her phenomenal figure from the side while wearing this ensemble. The black swimsuit accentuated her busty assets and she flaunted her long legs.

This new upload showed Cerny from the back. In this case, it appeared that it was a bikini she was wearing, or at least a suit design that left much of her back exposed. The waistband of the bottoms sat high on her waist and left little to the imagination in terms of her curvy backside and peachy posterior.

This seemed to be a fun action shot. Cerny stood next to the swimming pool and appeared to have just pushed her long-time beau Johannes Bartl into the water. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and the intensely high heels elongated her lithe legs.

Cerny pulled her brunette tresses back from her face and fastened them into a high half-ponytail. The long locks tumbled down her back and grazed the strap of the swimsuit that covered her back. She wore long tassel earrings and sunglasses, and a couple of bracelets could be seen on one wrist.

In just an hour, about 440,000 likes and 1,100 notes flooded the comments section of her post. Some of Cerny’s fans suggested that she looked like Arianna Grande in this snapshot.

“All time favourite,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second one declared.

“That booty tho,” a third user teased.

“How always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” someone else questioned.

In her caption, Cerny teased that she had restocked her calendar. However, she suggested, there might not be many available for much longer. At least one person who had already purchased it chimed in to confirm they had it and loved it.

Temperatures soared sky-high with this photo and it appeared that plenty of Cerny’s fans were left speechless by this sexy snap. Plenty of fire emoji were sprinkled throughout the comments section, as were hearts and other appreciative icons.

The earlier snap showing Cerny wearing this titillating ensemble received more than 1.2 million likes and this one seems well on its way to matching or perhaps exceeding, that level of fan engagement.