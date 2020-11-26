WWE’s Natalya Displays Ample Amount Of Cleavage While Having Messy Thanksgiving Food Fight With Her Sister

WWE superstar Natalya celebrated this year’s Thanksgiving by having a food fight with her sister, Jenn Neidhart, on Instagram, much to the delight of her 4.2 million followers.

In the video that was uploaded to her social media account, Natalya and her sibling goofed around and wished their fans a Thanksgiving. The ladies stood in a kitchen, and it didn’t take long until they attacked each other with pumpkin pie.

It all started when Natalya wiped some whipped cream on her sister’s face. Her sibling responded by telling the WWE superstar that they can “play dirty” if they want to, followed by a food-based attack of her own. It culminated with Natalya being hit in the face with the dessert.

A family member could also be heard in the background, crying out after some of the food got onto Natalya’s glamorous outfit.

Both women dressed fancily for the occasion as well. Natalya rocked a dark blue dress with a slit down the middle, showing off an ample amount of cleavage in the process.

Jenn, meanwhile, wore a black outfit with long sleeves. By the time their brawl was over, however, their respective attires were messy and covered in the creamy dessert.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya revealed that she was grateful for everything she has, including having pumpkin pie thrown in her face by her family member.

Natalya’s fans, on the other hand, were thankful for the video. The clip has been viewed over 35,000 times as of this writing. It also inspired their fans and peers to gather in the comments section and join in on the fun.

Billy Corgan of the band Smashing Pumpkins responded via his Instagram, informing Natalya that there’s “Nothing wrong with smashing pumpkin,” followed by some love-eyed emojis.

“These two know EXACTLY what they’re doing,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“You guys always look like so much fun to be around! Happy Thanksgiving,” stated a third Instagram follower.

Even though both women fought with each other, no one got hurt. “The Queen of Harts” has used her social media accounts to show off her injuries before, but this occasion wasn’t one of them.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a picture of her missing tooth after it got knocked out during a match on Monday Night Raw.

Natalya’s antics with her Jenni have resulted in the pair creating a very successful vlog. Most of the episodes see them engage in some form of lighthearted combat, which has only endeared them further to their admirers.