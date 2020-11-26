Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli Shows Off Flawless Figure In Plunging Gold Top And Black Slacks

Internet sensation Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli captured hearts on Thursday, November 26, when she shared some new snapshots of herself with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old fashion model was snapped in her living room for the four-photo series, as a large Christmas tree and mirror filled the background behind her. Gabrielle showed off her statuesque figure as she switched between several sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood up straight with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She had both hands behind her head as she stuck her tongue out, emitting a playful energy. The model sat down on the floor in the second snapshot as she shared a sweet smile with the camera. The third photo showed Gabrielle from her right side as she squatted down. The last frame honed in on her upper body, showcasing her chest and face.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Gabrielle flaunted her killer figure in a shimmering gold top that went around her neck and featured a backless design. The plunging garment called attention to her chest as it revealed a bit of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the number with a pair of high-waisted black slacks that appeared to be a bit loose on her.

She finished the glamorous look off with a pair of black, open-toed, high-heeled stilettos. She accessorized with several rings, and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her top was designed by Le Semaine Paris. She also asked her followers which photo they liked the most.

The stunning slideshow went live just three hours ago and has since accumulated nearly 35,000 likes, proving to be a big hit with Gabrielle’s fans. More than 260 followers also commented under the post to vocalize their support for the model, her body, her looks, and her chic outfit.

“Wooooooah! Look at you glow queen,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a number of heart-eye and red heart emoji to their comment.

“All love, you are literally sunshine,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are so charming and lovely,” a third admirer gushed, inundating their compliment with pink heart and lipstick emoji.

“How can a person look this stunning,” a fourth individual wanted to know.

Gabrielle has served up many beautiful looks with her fans on Instagram in the past. Last season, she stunned her admirers with a post that displayed her in a tiny powder blue bikini.