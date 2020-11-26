WWE’s Billie Kay Flaunts Legs In Strapless One-Piece Bathing Suit

WWE superstar Billie Kay took to Instagram this week and shared a snap of her latest visit to the beach, much to the delight of her 1.2 million followers.

In the photo, the Friday Night SmackDown star kneeled down in the white sand and stared into the distance. The sand was so light that Kay’s shadow was also on full display.

Some green bushes and trees were visible in the background, which added to the scenic view. However, it was Kay who captured most of the attention.

The 31-year-old Australian rocked a one-piece strapless bathing suit that showed off her tanned legs and accentuated her athletic physique. The swimming attire also matched the color of her wavy dark hair, which hung all the way down to her shoulders.

In the accompanying caption, the superstar encouraged her fans to not let the troubles of life drag them down. She also credited Ashlee K and Karen Perez for taking the snap.

Kay’s followers also appreciated the upload. Over 50,000 people have hit the like button so far, and hundreds even took the time to drop a positive comment for their favorite wrestler.

“Such a good shot,” gushed Danielle Moinet via her own Instagram account. Most WWE fans will remember Moinet as Summer Rae from her time in the company.

“You look absolutely amazing,” wrote a second Instagrammer. This sentiment was echoed frequently by other admirers.

A third Instagram follower noted that she was as “hot as the sun.”

A significant amount of the comments were simply love-eyed or fire emojis. Kay might play a heel on Friday Night SmackDown every week, but she’s clearly beloved on television.

Kay is arguably best known for her time in The IIconics along with Peyton Royce. The duo was the second team to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships, and despite playing heels, they developed a strong fan base due to their entertaining antics.

The partnership was recently split up and Royce has since been paired with Lacey Evans, much to the disappointment of the superstar and IIconics fans who want to see the old team reform.

However, much like Kay, Royce has also been active on social media recently, sharing photos of herself rocking revealing outfits. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a snap last week in which she sported a one-piece bodysuit.

While most wrestling aficionados want to see Kay and her former partner join forces again, at least they’re making a name for themselves as individuals.