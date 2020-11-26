Jessie James Decker Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Snap Featuring Her Family

Country crooner Jessie James Decker surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sweet snap that gave them a peek into her Thanksgiving festivities. The picture was taken outdoors, and Jessie stood on an expanse of grass sprinkled with fall leaves. A few large trees with thick trunks were visible in the background, and the entire landscape had an autumnal vibe.

Jessie looked stunning in a pair of figure-hugging black skinny jeans that showcased her sculpted legs, from her toned thighs to her chiseled calves. She paired the simple bottoms with a feminine blouse that had a slightly looser fit, and a pair of caramel-colored booties. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she had a wide-brimmed hat atop her head.

Her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, stood to her right, also wearing a casual look that consisted of gray trousers and a eggplant-colored button-down shirt.

Jessie and Eric appeared to be moments from exchanging a kiss, focused on one another and both smiling joyfully. However, the picture was made even sweeter by the inclusion of the duo’s three children, Vivianne, Eric and Forrest.

Jessie held one of her children and her husband had the other two clutched in his arms. All three kids were dangling upside down with huge smiles on their faces. They were all dressed in casual attire as well, and appeared to be having an absolute blast spending time together as a family.

Jessie paired the adorable shot with a heartfelt caption that expressed her gratitude for many of the things in her life. She also wished her audience a happy Thanksgiving.

Her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her holiday festivities, and the post racked up over 34,300 likes within just 23 minutes of going live. It also received 110 comments from her followers within the same brief time span, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Omg this is so sweet!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You guys are GOALS!” another follower added.

“Your family is so fun. Happy Thanksgiving,” a third fan chimed in.

“#marriagegoals you guys do life right,” another follower commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie shared two sizzling snaps featuring important people in her life. In the first, she rocked a sexy checkered bikini and stood beside one of her friends poolside. In the second, she was in the midst of clinking her beverage against her mother’s glass as the duo were cozied up in white robes with face masks on. They were in the middle of getting a pedicure and looked relaxed in the sweet shot.