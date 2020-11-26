Melanie C Shows Off Six-Pack In Epic Throwback Photo From Last Year’s Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, took to Instagram to share an epic throwback photo of herself. The singer reunited with the Spice Girls last year for a huge stadium tour and is reminding fans of one of her incredible costumes.

The “Never Be the Same Again” chart-topper stunned in a sleeveless metallic blue crop top that featured white and black detailing and a small halterneck. The item of clothing had a sparkly effect all over and showed off her impressive six-pack. She teamed the outfit with matching high-waisted pants that were skintight and in the style of leggings. Her costume included shoulder pads and fingerless gloves. Melanie completed her look with white-and-silver lace-up sneakers. Melanie showcased her toned arms while styling her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail with blue streaks. She kept her nails short for the occasion.

In the image, the 46-year-old looked phenomenal backstage at one of the concerts. Melanie appeared to be walking down a raised ramp with people behind her. She held up her guns while holding a black flask in her right hand. Melanie sported a cheeky expression and poked her tongue out while keeping one eye closed.

For her caption, she referred to herself as “uber Sporty Spice,” adding the hashtags “SpiceWorld2019,” “SpiceGirls,” and TeamSporty.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 742,000 followers.

“Such a pleasure to see this! Thanks Melanie x,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“One of the best days of my life… So very grateful for the experience,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous as usual Melanie!!! I miss the tour, wish I could’ve been to more than just one show,” remarked a third fan.

“I’d love to be back there! This photo is amazing. Go Sporty! #teamsporty #houseofsporty,” a fourth admirer commented.

While Melanie didn’t state what show this snap was taken at, the tour only visited the U.K. and Ireland.

Last month, the songstress dropped her new self-titled studio album, which went on to receive rave reviews from music critics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer expressed in a televised interview with The One Show that she felt inspired to write empowering songs about the “incredible” life experiences she’s been able to have because of her loyal fans. The topic of the songs is about self-acceptance and embracing all aspects of herself.

According to The Official Charts, Melanie C debuted at No. 8, becoming her third solo Top 10 album in the U.K.