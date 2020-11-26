WWE Beauty Chelsea Green Flaunts Body In Tiny Shorts & Matching Sports Bra: ‘Back At It, One Arm And All’

Chelsea Green is currently out of action due to an injury, but she hasn’t let that stop her from working out. The WWE superstar took to Instagram this week and proved that nothing can stop her, much to the delight of her 552,000 followers.

In the snap, Green stood in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym. The wrestler smiled for the picture as she raised her right arm above her head, pointing two fingers in the air.

She sported a white cast on her opposite arm, which is where she suffered a broken wrist injury during her recent Friday Night SmackDown debut earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Green was reportedly set to win a Triple Threat match during her main roster debut that would have seen her qualify for the SmackDown women’s team at last weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Instead, she got hurt early on and had to be taken to hospital to receive surgery. The wrestler is no stranger to injury setbacks, however, and she’s adamant that she’ll make a full recovery.

Green appears to be on the mend now. The smile that beamed across her face in her latest upload suggested that she’s feeling better. She’s going to be out of action for the foreseeable future, but seeing her return to the gym will reassure fans who have been worried about her health.

In the latest snap, Green rocked a tiny black sports vest with matching shorts that showed off her sun-kissed skin and athletic figure.

The outfit was topped off with a pair of dark sneakers that complemented the rest of her outfit. However, she also rocked a pair of blue socks, which added some brightness to her attire.

In the accompanying caption, the brunette beauty noted that she was working through her current setback, despite only having one available arm at the moment. Her comment also suggested that the occasion marked her first time back at the gym since getting hurt.

Green’s followers appreciated her latest update. The picture has received over 10,000 likes as of this writing. Many of the wrestler’s admirers also took the time to give her a compliment and wish her well.

“So proud of you queen! You will be back in no time,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are SuperWoman,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Looks like you’re doing good,” wrote a third Instagrammer, followed by a fire emoji.

Green’s fans made it clear that they’re excited about her comeback, whenever it may be.