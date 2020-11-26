Former Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings

Holly showed off her lingerie by the pool.

Holly Sonders showed plenty of skin on Instagram this week as she posed in a sheer teddy and thigh-high stockings during a sunny photo shoot. The former Fox Sports host and social media influencer put her jaw dropping curves on display in a NSFW video that can be seen via her Instagram story from November 25.

Holly treated her followers to a Thanksgiving present a day early as she filmed the selfie-style video with her left arm. She pouted at the camera with her long, brunette hair down in soft curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She didn’t leave a lot to the imagination and rocked a turquoise lace teddy with a deep plunge that stretched almost as far as her navel. The see-through look showed plenty of cleavage and her tanned décolletage as well as her toned bare arms.

The one-piece was very high-cut at the hips to highlight her long, tanned legs and featured a lace trim that sat almost in line with her waist with a small matching bow in the middle of her torso.

Holly swung the camera around from a high angle shot to give fans a better look at her outfit from the front. She showed just a glimpse of her bottom half, teasing that she paired the lacy number with sheer white stockings that featured a thick lace trim around her toned thighs.

Jeff Gross / Getty Images

The 33-year-old professional golfer pursed her glossy lips and tousled her hair with her right hand, showing off her long, baby pink manicure as she gave a sultry look. She posed in the shade underneath an umbrella on stone flooring while surrounded by white patio furniture.

Holly confirmed she was taking part in a professional shoot by tagging a number of accounts on the clip. She told fans she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the All-Inclusive hotel Marquis Los Cabos, and also tagged hair stylist and creative producer Jeton Mullaliu’s two accounts.

Holly already teased her almost half a million followers with a peek at the shoot earlier this week when she posed in another revealing turquoise number.

In a video shared via her Instagram grid, the star wowed in a skimpy bedazzled bikini as she gave an extreme close-up of her jaw dropping curves, panning the camera down and back up again as she pouted her full lips.

“Amazing trip to Cabo shooting some [three fire emoji] content with @jfnextjourney @iamjetonfashion,” read Holly’s caption.