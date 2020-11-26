Vicky Aisha Smolders In Sexy Lace Lingerie While Soaking Up Some Sun In A Field

Blond bombshell Vicky Aisha went scantily clad for a tantalizing new photo shared to her secondary Instagram account this morning. The Aussie tattoo model and aerialist displayed her voluptuous curves in black lace lingerie, showing off her full figure while soaking up some sun out in a field.

A short scroll through the 29-year-old’s feed shows that she is hardly afraid to show some skin on social media — a trend she continued in the sexy, sun-kissed share. The stunner crammed her ample chest into a super low-cut bra that left plenty of cleavage on show. She rocked a skimpy lingerie bottom that dipped dangerously low in the front and featured strappy sides that stretched above her hips, exposing her shapely legs. Her small waist was emphasized by a coquettish garter belt, which accentuated Vicky’s perfect hourglass shape.

The top was made out of semi-sheer floral lace and sported a cream panel underneath. Meanwhile, the garter was entirely see-through. The panties seemingly followed suit, boasting a gauzy front that left barely anything to the imagination.

Vicky flaunted her curvy thighs as she posed with one leg crossed over the other. She held her eyes closed and parted her lips in a provocative expression, tucking both arms behind her head as she basked in the golden rays. Her long hair brushed over her shoulder, grazing the side of her bosom and calling further attention to her busty assets. On her feet, the blond beauty wore brown cowboy boots, which added a nonchalant vibe to the seductive look while also perfectly blending in with the décor.

The backdrop comprised of a vast, grassy landscape bordered on one side by a luxuriant thicket of bushes and trees. The scenery was typical Australian outback fare and portrayed the stretch of land where Vicky plans to build her home. The model took to her caption to detail her dreams of turning the space into a “little farm full of rescue animals,” telling followers she was “thankful” for helping turn her vision into reality.

Vicky’s online admirers seemed happy to return the favor, showering the model with love and gushing over beauty in the comments section.

“Wow what a glorious Goddess, you look so dazzlingly beautiful and sexy,” one person complimented the smoking-hot blonde.

“Wow. Looks like Santa knows what I want for Christmas. Gorgeous,” quipped a second Instagrammer, adding a trail of festive emoji.

“Gorgeous photo,” agreed a third fan.

“Happy Thanksgiving, keep living that dream,” a fourth follower said regarding her words.

A few hours later, the smokeshow showcased the backview of the racy lingerie in a photo posted to her main Instagram account, giving her audience an eyeful of her rounded posterior while also extending a heartfelt thanks for her followers’ love and support.

“I am so appreciative of each and every one of you. I hope you have a wonderful day,” Vicky captioned the hot pic, which can be viewed here.