Kindly Myers Spotlights Incredible Cleavage While Going Full-On Cowgirl

Former Playboy cover girl Kindly Myers showed her 2.2 million followers precisely what it means to be country hot with her latest Instagram update. In the post — which went live on her popular feed on Thanksgiving Day — the 35-year-old went full-on cowgirl by posing beside a rusted-out truck in skintight jeans, a knotted flannel shirt and a wide-brimmed straw hat that completed the look.

As her top had been tied off at the base instead of being buttoned down in the shot, Myers’ sultry snap put a clear spotlight on her incredible cleavage in addition to showcasing her curvy figure.

The model and social media maven captioned her post by sharing her buckaroo ambitions with the world using lyrics from Kid Rock’s 1999 country-rap hit “Cowboy.” Meanwhile, her fans descended upon the comments section in droves to voice their overwhelming approval for the way her shapely physique filled the rustic attire.

“That’s sexy,” opined one commenter. “We need more country girls.”

“Hot damn,” exclaimed a second devotee. “Love your sexy cowgirl look. Happy Thanksgiving. You Rock.”

“With the top let down and the sunshine shining,” wrote several fans, continuing the chorus of Kid Rock’s song.

“Well just putting it out there, I have a few cows if ye wanna round ’em up,” joked another follower.

In addition to showering her with compliments, Myers’ fans collectively double-tapped her update to the 5,000-like mark and beyond in less than an hour.

With one hand clutching the brim of her hat and her other arm resting against her shapely posterior, Myers posed with her chest pushed out and her head facing upward in the close-up shot. Her eyes were closed as the picture was taken and her scintillating, coral-hued lips were parted to reveal some of her pearly-white teeth.

Although her head was capped by the aforementioned straw-weave hat, her golden blond hair was flowing out from under it in impressive fashion, draping over her shoulders and ample bustline in the process. Its ends extended all the way down to her sinuous waist and hips on her left side.

Just below the cross charm that hung from her neck, Myers’ bountiful bosom could be seen practically bursting out of her flannel shirt, which was navy blue and white with pink lines throughout. The way in which the garment was tied also left her pierced navel completely exposed. At the bottom edge of the frame, Myers’ stonewash jeans pleasingly conformed to her shapely hips and booty.

Myers is no stranger to leaning hard into the sexy cowgirl theme. Earlier in the week, she brought the sizzle to her timeline with an ultra-revealing snap that showed her posing beside a large, brown horse in little more than a cheeky monokini and cowboy boots.