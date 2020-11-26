Savannah Chrisley, 23, Gets Sweaty Squatting In Skintight Leggings For Hot Workout Video

The reality star got in a serious workout.

Savannah Chrisley sweat it out in a new video posted to Instagram as she gave fans a look at her intense workout. The 23-year-old went hard during a session with former professional boxer Larry Donald and showed off her impressive squat skills in her exercise gear.

In the video shared on November 26, the Chrisley Knows Best star began by getting her hands wrapped up to box as she sported a sporty Nike pullover and a baseball cap. She took on her partner in gold boxing gloves, both throwing punches and avoiding them.

Yet, things quickly heated up, and Savannah ditched the top to flash her abs in a sports bra with straps that crisscrossed her back and skintight dark camo-print leggings that highlighted her sculpted legs.

The reality star continued to try some tough moves, including sitting down and twisting from side to side to tone her middle as well as jumping rope.

She gave fans a look at her progress, flaunting her toned booty as she did squats in front of a mirror while also flashing her muscles. Her skin glistened with sweat while she tried out different variations of the exercise, including in and out squats, split squats, and power jacks.

Savannah also took on a speed bag, shadow-boxed, and worked on her core via Frankenstein situps and leg lifts. Despite the tough moves, she showed off her natural beauty and flashed a big smile.

In the caption, she revealed her full workout and how many reps she did, tagged her trainer, and jokingly shared her love for him in all caps. The comments section was full of praise.

“Love this and it inspires me to get up and get moving when I need a push,” one fan commented.

“Impressive! Keep on keeping on,” another wrote with a thumbs-up emoji.

“Great job!!! What an inspiration!!!” a third comment read.

“THIRST TRAP!!!!!!!!” a fourth Instagram user joked in all caps.

The clip was a big hit with her 2.2 million followers, amassing over 5,300 likes and over 60,700 views.

It was posted shortly after she shared a more glamorous upload last week that showed her fully made up as she posed in a semi-sheer animal-print top. Todd Chrisley’s daughter stunned in the black number as she stood with her hand on her hip and looked off into the distance.

“Keep it cute or put it on mute,” Savannah captioned the snap, adding a kissing face emoji.