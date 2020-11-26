Larsa Pippen, 46, Rocks A Sexy, Slinky Dress That Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot in which she showcased her voluptuous curves. The photo was captured in what appeared to be a large walk-in closet, with garments hanging along the wall to her right and what appeared to be an island to her left. The simple beige carpeting and white shelving allowed her colorful pieces to pop, and the outfit she wore likewise featured a bold pattern.

She rocked a dress from the label PrettyLittleThing, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged PrettyLittleThing’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture, so her fans would know where to get the look.

The garment featured a v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, showing off her arms. The entire piece was crafted from an eye-catching print that incorporated tones of red, blue, orange and much more, all swirling around in an abstract pattern. The garment had an asymmetrical hem with one side extending all the way to her knee, and the other barely coming an inch or two down her thigh. The look also had a wrap-style silhouette with the material clinging to her curves and draping in a figure-flattering way.

Her sculpted stems were on full display, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels. Her long locks were slicked back in a sleek high ponytail that put all the attention on her flawless features, and she rested one hand on her thigh while bringing the other to her neck.

She gazed at the camera with a neutral expression on her face, and her audience couldn’t get enough. The post received over 15,200 likes within 23 hours of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 239 comments in the same time span.

“Omg Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful goddess,” another chimed in, followed by two heart emoji.

“You make me happy,” a third fan remarked, referencing the caption where Larsa mentioned that she loved bold hues.

“Gorgeous legs doll and beautiful eyes!” another follower added, including a flame emoji in the compliment, captivated by those particular features.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a smoking-hot throwback snap in which she rocked a simple yet sexy black bikini that showcased her hourglass figure. She was perched on a white chair at a bar, and her long locks were styled in braids that reached all the way to her waist.