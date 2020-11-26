WWE News: Company Couple Goes Public With Their Romantic Relationship

WWE announcer Vic Joseph took to Instagram ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving and shared some heartwarming news with his followers. According to the NXT and 205 Live play-by-play commentator, he and McKenzie Mitchell are in a relationship.

Joseph broke the news courtesy of a picture of him and his girlfriend standing next to each other in a gray room. Joseph wore a brown suit with a white shirt for the occasion. He towered above Mitchell, who rocked a yellow dress and stood with her arms folded.

In the accompanying caption, Joseph revealed that he was thankful for the people in his life this year. However, he made sure that Mitchell got a special mention in his post.

The feeling was mutual, as Mitchell took to her own social media and shared a second snap of them embracing while revealing that Joseph was her “turkey.”

Joseph’s followers appreciated his upload and news that came with it as well. As of this writing, over 1500 have liked the picture. Some of his supporters even took the time to leave a comment and wish the couple all the best.

“Y’all are so cute,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another Instagrammer said that Joseph was doing a “good job” and told them to “keep up the awesome work.”

Matt Cardona — formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE — also made an appearance through his own Instagram account and told Joseph to “wear that outfit tonight.”

It’s currently unknown if Cardona had plans to meet Joseph and Mitchell, but it’s possible that they’re friends considering that Cardona was a member of the company until earlier this year.

The revelation marks the latest love story to come out of the sports entertainment promotion. It’s not uncommon for employees to date, with some of them even going on to get married and start families.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are expected to welcome their first child into the world in December. However, their romance is one of several to have captured the hearts and imaginations of fans.

Joseph and Mitchell are both making a name for themselves in WWE, but they might not be household names to general fans due to the fact they both work on the black-and-gold brand.

Mitchell is also an on-air personality figure, working as a backstage interviewer for the weekly NXT show. She has been with the company since 2019, while her partner has been employed since 2017.