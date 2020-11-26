WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Receives Flak For Alleged Lack Of Dedication As Part Of Creative Team

According to a new report from Ringside News, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been receiving criticism for his supposed lack of effort behind the scenes as someone who helps come up with storylines for the company’s weekly programs.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, the publication wrote that Edge is “not putting forth the same effort” as his fellow active wrestler, Daniel Bryan, has since joining WWE’s creative team. It was likewise noted that the wrestling legend hasn’t appeared dedicated to his relatively new role and “hasn’t shown the dedication” required as part of the job.

According to a tenured official who spoke to the site, the talents Edge has been working with haven’t benefited from the advice he has given them. That same official also commented that the 47-year-old “doesn’t want to do it,” though, at this point, he remains sidelined after suffering a torn triceps at the Backlash pay-per-view in June.

In addition, Ringside News wrote that per its sources, Edge has been frustrated about certain things that happen backstage in WWE, including having to wait a while before chairman Vince McMahon arrives to preside over meetings.

“He doesn’t like waiting for Vince McMahon, and that’s part of the job when you’re on the creative team. We were told a couple of months ago that he was complaining about the time it took to get meetings started, but we didn’t run that as a standalone story. This new information seems to coincide with the previous information we were given.”

In contrast to Edge, Bryan has received much better reviews for his recent work on Friday Night SmackDown’s creative unit. In a report from earlier this week, Ringside News wrote that the former WWE Champion — who recently returned to the ring after taking time off for the birth of his second child — has been “going above and beyond” to assist his fellow superstars.

The site added that Bryan freely gives advice to other wrestlers and has been picking up the finer points of what backstage officials do in the promotion. This includes learning how to interact with other people on the headsets and taking advice from McMahon while observing how the chairman produces shows for the company.

It’s not clear whether Edge will continue helping out in his current role with WWE’s writing team once he recovers from his injury, but there are reportedly some big plans for his eventual in-ring return. These include the resumption of his feud against Randy Orton as they face off in a rubber match at WrestleMania 37 in March.