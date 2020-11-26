Anne-Marie Shows Off Leg Tattoos In Tiny Black Dress

British singer Anne-Marie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The chart-topping songstress takes an interest in fashion and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

The “Ciao Adios” hitmaker stunned in a tiny black dress with relatively thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. Anne-Marie teamed the look with slip-on ankle boots of the same color that featured a thick wedge. She opted for a fluffy black hat and accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces, a number of rings, earrings, and a bracelet. Anne-Marie styled her short blond hair down and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with pink-and-white polish. She is a fan of body art and displayed the ink tattooed on her right leg and both arms.

According to Steal Her Style, Anne-Marie has 14 known tattoos.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award-nominated entertainer was captured sitting down on the corner of a bed with white sheets. She took a selfie in the mirror with her phone and crossed her legs over. Anne-Marie gazed into her phone with a pouty expression and raised one hand on top of her headwear.

In the next slide, she took an up-close selfie that showcased her fierce nails. Anne-Marie continued to stare at the camera with her piercing blue eyes and tilted her head to the side slightly.

In the third and final frame, she touched both her knees together and rested her feet on the floor.

In the tags, Anne-Marie tagged designer Emma Brewin for her hat and Dolce & Gabbana for her footwear.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 606,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.6 million followers.

“WHATTT OMG YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omg, you look so good,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“She is the most beautiful girl in the world,” remarked a third fan.

“are you the goddess of beauty?” a fourth admirer commented.

In 2018, Anne-Marie released her debut album, Speak Your Mind, which went on to have worldwide success. She has since lived up to its title and used her large platform to stand up against racism.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anne-Marie put the Ku Klux Klan and racists in general on blast in a series of tweets.