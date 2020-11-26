Abby Dowse Slays As She Sits With Legs Apart In A Teeny Mint Green Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Abby Dowse took advantage of Australia’s beautiful weather on Thursday by heading out to enjoy some pool time following her workout. The model indulged her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a look at her swimwear for the “quick dip” in the water that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The 30-year-old was lying out by the pool on top of a towel-covered lounge chair when she snapped the steamy selfie. Her head was almost completely cut out of the frame as she lifted the camera high above her body, though she was able to achieve the perfect angle to fully capture her ample assets as she posed with her legs spread apart in a provocative manner.

As for her choice of swimwear for the day, Abby opted for a daring two-piece from Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination. The teeny bikini had a gorgeous mint green hue that popped against Abby’s deep summer glow, much of which was exposed due to the set’s racy design.

The Aussie hottie nearly spilled out of her halter-style bikini top, which boasted a set of minuscule triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her ample chest. A scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob was exposed as a result, and only further enhanced by the number’s plunging neckline. The piece also featured thin, stringy straps that showed off Abby’s toned arms and shoulders as she soaked up some sun.

Abby’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off the social media star’s long, lean legs nearly in their entirety, while also offering a peek at her pert derriere. It had a thin, v-style waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Three hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to flood Abby’s latest Instagram post with love. It has amassed more than 20,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Your body is just insane,” one person wrote.

“Total babe,” quipped another fan.

“So thankful for you and consistently giving us all this heat. You’re the best,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection at its best,” added a fourth admirer.

While today’s upload showed off Abby’s post-workout threads, the model recently treated her followers to a peek at the athleticwear she rocks when hitting up the gym. In a post shared last week, the beauty likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her killer curves in an impossibly tiny sports bra and figure-hugging leggings. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up nearly 38,000 likes and 572 comments to date.